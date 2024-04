TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - J-Pop girls group New School Leaders, who performed at the "Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival," will be releasing a new album (title to be announced) in June under the American label 88rising.

Following their appearance at Coachella, New School Leaders are set to embark on their "World Tour Part I," which will take them across Europe and Asia in June.

Source: Natalie