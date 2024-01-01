TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming screwball comedy "My Life as Me | 私が俺の人生," chaos ensues when Kaori Harada and her neighbor Daisuke Nakayama mysteriously swap bodies after a fateful collision at a park.

The film features Ayame Gouriki as Kaori and Hiroyuki Onoe as Daisuke, leading an ensemble cast through a series of hilarious and unexpected events.

One month after being laid off due to the pandemic, Kaori has yet to find new employment and hasn't told her boyfriend. During a dispute at the park, she and Daisuke accidentally crash into each other and tumble down some stairs. The next morning, Kaori awakens in her room to find herself in a man's body, while Daisuke finds himself in hers.

Unable to find a way to reverse the swap, they decide to impersonate each other and continue living each other's lives. Kaori, now in Daisuke's body, takes on his job as a taxi driver despite her inexperience, while Daisuke, posing as Kaori, works in the accounting department of the taxi company where he was employed. As they integrate into each other's worlds, Daisuke, dressed as Kaori, starts to bond with the friendly staff at the taxi company. However, Daisuke's girlfriend, Kyoko, becomes suspicious of their close relationship.

As they contemplate the possibility that they might never switch back, both continue to live out each other's lives, wondering if they must go on forever as someone else. At a pivotal moment, Kyoko appears before them, knife in hand, throwing their situation into further uncertainty. Will Kaori and Daisuke manage to return to their original bodies?

Source: Oricon