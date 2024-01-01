Entertainment | Apr 17

Body-Swap Comedy "My Life as Me" Hits Screens

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming screwball comedy "My Life as Me | 私が俺の人生," chaos ensues when Kaori Harada and her neighbor Daisuke Nakayama mysteriously swap bodies after a fateful collision at a park.

The film features Ayame Gouriki as Kaori and Hiroyuki Onoe as Daisuke, leading an ensemble cast through a series of hilarious and unexpected events.

One month after being laid off due to the pandemic, Kaori has yet to find new employment and hasn't told her boyfriend. During a dispute at the park, she and Daisuke accidentally crash into each other and tumble down some stairs. The next morning, Kaori awakens in her room to find herself in a man's body, while Daisuke finds himself in hers.

Unable to find a way to reverse the swap, they decide to impersonate each other and continue living each other's lives. Kaori, now in Daisuke's body, takes on his job as a taxi driver despite her inexperience, while Daisuke, posing as Kaori, works in the accounting department of the taxi company where he was employed. As they integrate into each other's worlds, Daisuke, dressed as Kaori, starts to bond with the friendly staff at the taxi company. However, Daisuke's girlfriend, Kyoko, becomes suspicious of their close relationship.

As they contemplate the possibility that they might never switch back, both continue to live out each other's lives, wondering if they must go on forever as someone else. At a pivotal moment, Kyoko appears before them, knife in hand, throwing their situation into further uncertainty. Will Kaori and Daisuke manage to return to their original bodies?

Source: Oricon

MORE Entertainment NEWS

The Stumbling Detective: A New Chapter in Japanese Mystery Cinema

The teaser for "The Stumbling Detective" has just been released, introducing viewers to the latest cinematic adaptation of a novel by Kosakai Fuboku.

New School Leaders to Release New Album

J-Pop girls group New School Leaders, who performed at the "Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival," will be releasing a new album (title to be announced) in June under the American label 88rising.

Special Investigation Squadron Detective Ranger Returns

Japanese television show, Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger, is set to begin special screenings on June 7 with a new installment "Fireball Booster."

POPULAR NEWS

One Victim Identified in Gruesome Tochigi Discovery

One of the two charred bodies found on a riverbank in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, has been identified as a 55-year-old man.

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

Japanese Department Stores Thrive on Inbound Tourism

Japanese department stores have reported a series of strong financial results for the fiscal year, buoyed by increased spending by foreign tourists due to the weakening yen.

OpenAI Sets Up Shop in Tokyo

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI "ChatGPT," established its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday, it's first strategic foothold in the region.

FOLLOW US
         