Legal Expert Weighs in on Foreigner's Filming in Women-Only Train Car

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - A recent incident involving a foreign man who intentionally boarded a women-only train car and filmed passengers and the interior, posting the footage on social media, has sparked significant controversy and discussion regarding privacy and legal boundaries in Japan.

The women-only cars, implemented as a measure against harassment like groping, are designated in the fourth car from the front, with notices appealing for understanding and cooperation from all passengers. Despite the lack of a legal penalty for men entering these cars, filming inside them without consent poses potential legal issues, explained by attorney Kikuchi.

The video in question, posted by an Australian man with over 350,000 followers, showed clear images of female passengers and included comments critical of Japan's gender segregation in public spaces. The man's actions and the visibility of the women's faces in the video have led to an uproar online, with over 30,000 comments on the post.

This is not the first time the individual has engaged in behavior that could be considered disruptive. Previous posts include episodes where he was repeatedly reprimanded for holding dogs in a cafe where it was prohibited and entering spaces restricted to men, indicating a pattern of provocative actions.

Legal expert Kikuchi commented on the legality of boarding women-only cars, stating that while entering these cars is not a criminal act and is merely considered a breach of manners, filming without consent and posting it publicly can constitute a legal violation. This could potentially lead to claims for damages or compensation due to the infringement of portrait rights and privacy.

