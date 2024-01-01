Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

LOS ANGELES, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

Playing as the second batter and designated hitter in the home game against the Mets, Ohtani made his mark in the third inning during his second at-bat. He connected with the second pitch for his fifth home run of the season, a decisive two-run shot that gave his team the lead.

This historic 176th home run elevates Ohtani above former record-holder Hideki Matsui, setting a new benchmark for Japanese players in MLB.

Source: ANN