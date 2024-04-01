Bloodstains in Car Linked to Suspect in Brutal Riverside Murder Case

TOKYO, Apr 23 (Kyodo) - Bloodstains have been found inside a car belonging to a 25-year-old man arrested over last week's discovery of two burnt bodies on a riverside north of Tokyo, investigative sources said Monday.

Ryoken Hirayama, who has been arrested on suspicion of mutilating corpses by setting the bodies on fire at the site in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, also purchased adhesive tape, gasoline and a portable canister, the sources said.

They said Hirayama has told investigators that he bought the items "as instructed," with surveillance camera footage confirming the purchases were made at stores in Tokyo and neighboring Saitama Prefecture.