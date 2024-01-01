Dream or Reality? New Film Explores Intense Youthful Encounters

Apr 23 (News On Japan) - Directed by Katsutoshi Miyako, who won the short film Grand Prize at MOOSIC LAB 2019 for his work "Snail," the film "In the Dream" explores the meeting and transformation of a young man and woman.

Set in a space neither quite dream nor reality, a lifeless woman and a blood-covered man confront the things they have long avoided.

Taeko Fujino is approached by Sho Matsumoto, a man covered in blood, who asks her for shelter. In turn, Taeko, with vacant eyes, asks him to capture her final moments beautifully. Gradually, they immerse themselves in a world where their emotions and memories intertwine. As they finally confront the issues they have avoided, their expressions change profoundly.

Source: シネマトゥデイ