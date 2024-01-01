Society | Apr 24

Former Host Pleads Guilty to Receiving 25 Million Yen from "Riri-chan"

NAGOYA, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - A former host admitted to knowingly receiving approximately 25 million yen that had been deceitfully obtained by a woman known as "Top Girl Ririchan," in a trial held on April 23.

The case has been a subject of keen interest, highlighting the manipulative use of emotional deception to commit financial fraud. The proceedings took place at the Nagoya District Court, where the defendant, Yuji Tanaka, formerly a host in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, appeared unsettled, frequently adjusting his hair and looking around nervously.

Tanaka is charged with accepting 24.8 million yen for food and drink expenses at his host club, knowing the money was acquired through deceit by Mai Watanabe, who professed romantic feelings to deceive her male patrons. During the trial, Tanaka acknowledged the charges brought against him.

Additionally, he faces other similar charges, and with the current case, the total amount received fraudulently sums up to 38.5 million yen. Watanabe, who has been a significant financial supporter of the former host Tanaka, was sentenced on April 22 to nine years in prison for her involvement in fraud and aiding in fraud.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

