Apr 25 (News On Japan) - The exciting preview for the third episode of Japanese manga series "Kaiju No. 8", also known in English as "Monster #8", has just been released, titled "Revenge Match."

"Monster #8" follows the story of Kafka Hibino, a man who once aspired to join the Japan Defense Force to battle the monstrous threats endangering humanity. Now in his thirties, Kafka has set aside his dreams and works in a specialized cleanup crew, dealing with the aftermath of monster attacks. His mundane life takes an extraordinary turn when he is suddenly transformed into a powerful monster himself after an unexpected encounter with a mysterious creature.

Kafka becomes a target for the Defense Force he once longed to join. Amidst the chaos, Kafka decides not to abandon his dream and instead seeks to use his new monstrous abilities to fight for humanity as a member of the Defense Force, navigating the thin line between being a hero and a monster.

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル