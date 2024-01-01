Entertainment | Apr 25

"Rookie Reporter Toroko: If Not Me, Then Who?" Premieres August

Apr 25 (News On Japan) - Sakurazaka46 member Fujikoshi Nazuna takes the lead in the upcoming film "Rookie Reporter Toroko: If Not Me, Then Who?" The movie sets its drama within a private high school's newspaper club, where members uncover the dark secrets of their institution.

The story revolves around Toroko, an ambitious new member of the newspaper club, portrayed by Sakurazaka46's Fujikoshi Nazuna in her debut lead role. Determined to make her mark, Toroko leads her fellow club members on a daring journey to uncover the hidden scandals and injustices lurking within their school. As they dig deeper, they confront challenges that test their courage and commitment to the truth. The film combines elements of mystery and youth drama, highlighting the power of persistence and the importance of standing up for what's right in the face of adversity.

