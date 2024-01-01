Entertainment | Apr 25

"Sanctuary" Star Shines as a 160kg Actor

Apr 25 (News On Japan) - Netflix's hit sumo drama "Sanctuary – The Sacred Ground" features a standout performance from an actor who initially plays the protagonist's first rival, earning the dislike of viewers with his convincing portrayal. Surprisingly, this actor is also an American football player.

Weighing in at 160 kilograms, this actor's substantial frame houses more than just muscle; it carries dreams as well. His dual role as both an actor and an athlete brings a unique depth to his character, captivating audiences with his performance on screen and his prowess on the field. The story follows the journey of a young, ambitious sumo wrestler navigating the rigorous and deeply traditional world of professional sumo. As he faces various rivals on his path, he must also confront personal and ethical challenges that test his spirit and dedication to the sport. The drama intensifies when the protagonist meets his first major rival, a 160kg actor who, unbeknownst to many, is also an American football player. This rival's imposing presence and multifaceted background add a unique twist to the narrative, enriching the drama and highlighting themes of resilience, identity, and the intersection of traditional and modern values in contemporary sports. As the series unfolds, viewers are treated to intense battles, both in the sumo ring and beyond, where personal ambitions clash with the weight of legacy and the pursuit of honor in the sacred space of the sumo world.

Source: KBC

