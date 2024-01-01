Sports | Apr 26

Japanese Rhythmic Gymnast Vows to Triumph at Paris Olympics

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - The Japanese national rhythmic gymnastics team, headed to the Asian Championships in Tashkent starting May 2, which also serves as a continental qualifier for the Paris Olympics, held a spirited send-off event on April 25 at the National Sports Science Center (JISS) in Kita, Tokyo.

During the event, team member Suzuki expressed a strong determination to clinch victory at the upcoming Paris Olympics, encapsulating the team's high aspirations and commitment to excel on the international stage.

Source: Kyodo

