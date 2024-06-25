Entertainment | Apr 26

"Last Mile" Trailer Released: A Non-Stop Suspense Thriller

Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Directed by Ayuko Tsukahara and scripted by Akiko Nogi, "Last Mile" merges thrilling suspense with an impressive ensemble cast from popular series like "Unnatural" and "MIU404." This top-tier collaboration creates an exhilarating suspense entertainment experience.

Set against the backdrop of the biggest event in the logistics industry, "Black Friday," the story kicks off with a shocking incident: a package delivered from a global shopping site explodes, triggering a series of mysterious bombings across Japan. Elena Funato, played by Hikari Mitsushima, freshly appointed as the head of a major logistics center covering three-quarters of Kanto, and her team manager, Kon Nashimoto, played by Masaki Okada, rush to manage the unprecedented crisis.

The narrative delves deep into the heart of modern society's lifelines, questioning who set the bombs and why, the number of remaining explosives, and their locations. As the characters race against time to halt the bombings without stopping the lifeblood of global infrastructure, the hidden truths of their world begin to surface, presenting a gripping exploration of societal veins intertwined with danger and suspense.

The theme song, "Garbage," by renowned artist Kenshi Yonezu, adds to the intense atmosphere of the series.

Source: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル

"Yamazaki Group: George and His Merry Friends" Set for June Release

The comedic spin-off from the "Unified Japan" series, "Yamazaki Group: George and His Merry Friends," is scheduled for a DVD release on June 25, 2024, promising another delightful chapter in the saga that blends drama and light-hearted comedy.

Fiery Preview of "Monster #8"

The exciting preview for the third episode of Japanese manga series "Kaiju No. 8", also known in English as "Monster #8", has just been released, titled "Revenge Match."

New Anime from Studio Colorido "Even If I Hate, I Love"

The official trailer for Studio Colorido's latest animated film, "Even If I Hate, I Love," has been unveiled, with a worldwide exclusive release on Netflix and a theatrical premiere in Japan scheduled for May 24.

Unpacking Japan's Lavish School Lunch

The Cabinet Office's Government Public Relations Office recently stirred controversy with a social media post showcasing an overly lavish depiction of school lunches, leading to a public outcry over the authenticity of the meals presented.

Gotanda JP Building Opens Doors with Hoshino Resort on High Floors

Tokyo's Shinagawa district welcomes a new landmark with the grand opening of the Gotanda JP Building on Friday, April 26, featuring a dog-friendly hotel by Hoshino Resort, co-working spaces, and a vibrant culinary scene.

'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' Opens in Tokyo, Highlights Future Technologies

Starting this Saturday, 'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' begins a month-long showcase of Japan's advanced technologies, featuring attractions such as self-driving carts styled as futuristic floats and projection mapping installations, all available to the public for free.

BBC Accused of Distorting Smile-Up President's Comments

Japanese company Smile-Up, the former talent agency known as Johnny & Associates, says it has sent a letter of protest to Britain's public broadcaster BBC over its program on sexual abuse by its late founder. (NHK)

Japan's Population Crisis: 744 Municipalities Could Disappear by 2050

A private organization has revealed that approximately 40% of the national municipalities, totaling 744, could potentially disappear by 2050 due to declining populations.

