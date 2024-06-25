"Last Mile" Trailer Released: A Non-Stop Suspense Thriller

Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Directed by Ayuko Tsukahara and scripted by Akiko Nogi, "Last Mile" merges thrilling suspense with an impressive ensemble cast from popular series like "Unnatural" and "MIU404." This top-tier collaboration creates an exhilarating suspense entertainment experience.

Set against the backdrop of the biggest event in the logistics industry, "Black Friday," the story kicks off with a shocking incident: a package delivered from a global shopping site explodes, triggering a series of mysterious bombings across Japan. Elena Funato, played by Hikari Mitsushima, freshly appointed as the head of a major logistics center covering three-quarters of Kanto, and her team manager, Kon Nashimoto, played by Masaki Okada, rush to manage the unprecedented crisis.

The narrative delves deep into the heart of modern society's lifelines, questioning who set the bombs and why, the number of remaining explosives, and their locations. As the characters race against time to halt the bombings without stopping the lifeblood of global infrastructure, the hidden truths of their world begin to surface, presenting a gripping exploration of societal veins intertwined with danger and suspense.

The theme song, "Garbage," by renowned artist Kenshi Yonezu, adds to the intense atmosphere of the series.

Source: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル