"Jobless Reincarnation II" Episode 16 Preview

Apr 27 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming anime episode of "Jobless Reincarnation II," which airs on April 28, the narrative focuses on the characters Norn and Aisha.

Episode 16, title "Norn and Aisha," continues the story of Rudeus Greyrat, a man who is reincarnated into a fantasy world with his previous life's memories intact.

Determined to make the most of his new life, Rudeus uses his knowledge and experience from Earth to face various challenges in this new world.

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル