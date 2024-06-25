Entertainment | Apr 27

"Jobless Reincarnation II" Episode 16 Preview

Apr 27 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming anime episode of "Jobless Reincarnation II," which airs on April 28, the narrative focuses on the characters Norn and Aisha.

Episode 16, title "Norn and Aisha," continues the story of Rudeus Greyrat, a man who is reincarnated into a fantasy world with his previous life's memories intact.

Determined to make the most of his new life, Rudeus uses his knowledge and experience from Earth to face various challenges in this new world.

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル

MORE Entertainment NEWS

"Last Mile" Trailer Released: A Non-Stop Suspense Thriller

Directed by Ayuko Tsukahara and scripted by Akiko Nogi, "Last Mile" merges thrilling suspense with an impressive ensemble cast from popular series like "Unnatural" and "MIU404." This top-tier collaboration creates an exhilarating suspense entertainment experience.

New Chapter in 'Yakuza Crest Legend'

The twenty-first installment of the popular Yakuza series "Yakuza Crest Legend" is set for release on DVD on June 25, 2024. This chapter picks up after the resolution of a major conflict in Kyushu, focusing on the recovery and ensuing internal strife within the Giishinkai syndicate.

"Hey Handsome!!" - A Family Comedy of Errors

"Hey Handsome!!," starring Kotaro Yoshida, tells the story of an annoying dad, a laid-back mom, and three daughters who are confused about life.

