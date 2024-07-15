Entertainment | Apr 29

‘Hige Sakura’, a Tale of Unlikely Love

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary Tokyo, 'Hige Sakura' weaves a poignant tale of love, redemption, and personal transformation. The film, helmed by the creative duo, Higepon and Macho, is set to premiere on July 15, 2024, at the Shinbashi Townhouse in Tokyo.

The narrative centers around two unlikely protagonists, Shuji (played by Mike) and Kenji (played by Koji), whose paths cross under the fleeting cherry blossoms one spring evening. Shuji, a rugged barista with a mysterious past, and Kenji, a former corporate warrior turned street artist, find themselves drawn together by their shared love for old jazz records and midnight strolls through the city's illuminated streets.

As the cherry blossoms bloom, so does their friendship, gradually blossoming into a deeper, more intimate connection. However, their burgeoning relationship is tested by the ghosts of their pasts. Shuji struggles with a haunting secret that could unravel the new life he has painstakingly built, while Kenji faces the imminent threat of his art being silenced by the corporate giants that once employed him.

With the cityscape of Tokyo as a dynamic backdrop, 'Hige Sakura' explores themes of nature's transience and the enduring human spirit in the face of societal norms. The film beautifully captures the essence of modern love and the courage it takes to embrace one's true self in a world that often demands conformity.

The journey of Shuji and Kenji is underscored by an evocative soundtrack that complements the film's mood of gentle melancholy and hopeful resolution. As the season changes and the cherry blossoms fade, both must decide if the love they have found is worth fighting for.

Source: ちくわフィルム

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Behind the Scenes: Morning TV Show Revamp

The morning show "Wake Up" aired its first episode on April 6, after undergoing a comprehensive renovation. Moments before going live, anchor Shinobu Nakatani shared her excitement: "It's a moment that really sharpens your focus. The studio has changed significantly—it’s become so much brighter..."

"Jobless Reincarnation II" Episode 16 Preview

In the upcoming anime episode of "Jobless Reincarnation II," which airs on April 28, the narrative focuses on the characters Norn and Aisha.

"Last Mile" Trailer Released: A Non-Stop Suspense Thriller

Directed by Ayuko Tsukahara and scripted by Akiko Nogi, "Last Mile" merges thrilling suspense with an impressive ensemble cast from popular series like "Unnatural" and "MIU404." This top-tier collaboration creates an exhilarating suspense entertainment experience.

POPULAR NEWS

Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

Japan's Main Opposition CDP Wins 3 By-elections

Three Lower House by-elections were held in Japan on Sunday. Candidates from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party have won all three seats. The results are expected to affect the management of the government led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (NHK)

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Godzilla Strikes Tokyo City Hall

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building has been 'attacked' by Godzilla, brought to life through the world's largest projection mapping.

Japanese Yen Slides to 34-Year Low, Hits 158 Against the Dollar

In a significant movement in the foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen has once again depreciated, crossing the 158 mark against the U.S. dollar. This level marks the weakest the yen has been in approximately 34 years, signaling ongoing economic pressures and potentially major shifts in Japan's financial landscape.

FOLLOW US
         