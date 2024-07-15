‘Hige Sakura’, a Tale of Unlikely Love

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary Tokyo, 'Hige Sakura' weaves a poignant tale of love, redemption, and personal transformation. The film, helmed by the creative duo, Higepon and Macho, is set to premiere on July 15, 2024, at the Shinbashi Townhouse in Tokyo.

The narrative centers around two unlikely protagonists, Shuji (played by Mike) and Kenji (played by Koji), whose paths cross under the fleeting cherry blossoms one spring evening. Shuji, a rugged barista with a mysterious past, and Kenji, a former corporate warrior turned street artist, find themselves drawn together by their shared love for old jazz records and midnight strolls through the city's illuminated streets.

As the cherry blossoms bloom, so does their friendship, gradually blossoming into a deeper, more intimate connection. However, their burgeoning relationship is tested by the ghosts of their pasts. Shuji struggles with a haunting secret that could unravel the new life he has painstakingly built, while Kenji faces the imminent threat of his art being silenced by the corporate giants that once employed him.

With the cityscape of Tokyo as a dynamic backdrop, 'Hige Sakura' explores themes of nature's transience and the enduring human spirit in the face of societal norms. The film beautifully captures the essence of modern love and the courage it takes to embrace one's true self in a world that often demands conformity.

The journey of Shuji and Kenji is underscored by an evocative soundtrack that complements the film's mood of gentle melancholy and hopeful resolution. As the season changes and the cherry blossoms fade, both must decide if the love they have found is worth fighting for.

Source: ちくわフィルム