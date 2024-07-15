Film Release: ‘Ninety Years. What's There to Celebrate?’

Apr 29 (News On Japan) - The essay that became a social phenomenon has now been adapted into a film. Set against the backdrop of contemporary Japan, 'Ninety Years. What's There to Celebrate?' is a heartwarming and witty film that explores the unexpected intersections of life that can lead to new beginnings, even at the age of ninety.

The story follows Aiko, a sharp-witted and fiercely independent 90-year-old author who has decided to retire from her illustrious writing career. Just as she begins to settle into what she anticipates will be a quiet and uneventful retirement, she is unexpectedly approached by Yoshikawa, a somewhat out-of-touch and traditional editor. Yoshikawa, who has admired Aiko’s work for decades, believes that Aiko has one more story left to tell and he is determined to help her write it.

Despite initial reluctance, Aiko finds herself invigorated by Yoshikawa’s unwavering enthusiasm and the odd pair embarks on a creative journey that challenges their views on life and art. As they navigate their way through the evolving landscape of modern publishing, they encounter a cast of colorful characters who together explore themes of aging, the relevance of tradition in a modern world, and the enduring power of storytelling.

Source: 松竹チャンネル/SHOCHIKUch