Preview of 'Secret i-Pri' Episode 5: The Sparkling Cleaning Showdown

Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Catch the latest excitement in the Pretty Series!

This animated series captures the heartwarming adventures of a vibrant group of characters who discover a magical app called "i-Pri" that brings their dreams and aspirations closer to reality.

The main storyline revolves around a group of young girls who aspire to become idols. They stumble upon the mysterious i-Pri app that not only allows them to enhance their singing and dancing talents but also gives them the magical ability to transform into their idol personas. Each episode features a new challenge or contest that tests their skills, teamwork, and the strength of their friendship.

As they navigate the trials of growing up and the competitive world of entertainment, they learn valuable lessons about cooperation, perseverance, and self-confidence. Alongside the main narrative, the series also explores themes of friendship and the pursuit of one's dreams in a world where magic and reality blend seamlessly.

With each performance, the characters aim to collect "Buzzrium," a magical substance generated by the excitement and joy of their audience, which helps them unlock new abilities and costumes. The show combines colorful animation with catchy music, creating an immersive experience that appeals to younger audiences.

Source: 【公式】アイプリちゅ〜ぶ