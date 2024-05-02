Entertainment | Apr 30

'Dungeon Meal' Anime Episode 18 'Shapeshifter' Preview

TOKYO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - The 18th episode of 'Dungeon Meal,' titled "Shapeshifter," is scheduled for broadcast on May 2, 2024, across 28 national stations and will be simultaneously streamed on Netflix and other online platforms.

Laios and his companions are determined to confront the frenzied sorcerer, the master of the labyrinth, in order to save Farin, who has turned into a monster.

While tracking Farin's traces and aiming to delve deeper into the labyrinth, they are caught in a fierce blizzard. With visibility severely reduced, they manage to find shelter indoors, but soon realize that their numbers have mysteriously increased.

The story follows the adventures of Laios and his diverse party of companions -- Marcille, a magic user; Chilchuck, a lockpicker; and Senshi, a dwarf warrior -- who venture into dangerous dungeons not just to explore and fight monsters, but to cook and eat them.

After a disastrous encounter leads to the swallowing of Laios's sister, Farin, by a dragon, the group doesn’t set out on a quest for revenge. Instead, they embark on a unique mission to rescue her from the dragon's stomach. To sustain themselves in their perilous journey, they utilize their skills to capture and cook various magical creatures they encounter, integrating the concept of "dungeon cuisine."

Each episode features a new dish, crafted from the monsters defeated along the way, which also provides specific benefits or healing properties. This culinary aspect of the series brings a fresh twist to the traditional dungeon-crawling genre by highlighting cooking strategies and recipes that utilize the fantastical ingredients found within the dungeon.

As the series progresses, the characters deepen their bonds and develop both their culinary skills and combat abilities. They face various ethical and survival challenges, including battles with powerful dungeon masters and moral dilemmas about the creatures they hunt for food.

