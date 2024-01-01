Brown Bear Rams Truck in Hokkaido Forest

HOKKAIDO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - In a startling encounter captured by a dashcam, a brown bear attacked a light truck traveling along a forest road in Nemuro City, Hokkaido.

Emerging suddenly from the right side of the road, the bear charged at the vehicle in a low, swift motion. The initial impact shattered the truck's windshield wipers, and a subsequent strike cracked the front windshield.

Video footage from moments before the attack shows a cub, suggesting that the aggressor was likely the mother bear protecting her young.

The driver, a man in his fifties, and his passenger were unharmed.

Nemuro has seen an increase in bear sightings this month, prompting local authorities and police to issue warnings to the public.

Source: ANN