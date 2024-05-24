Entertainment | May 02

"Detective Conan" and "Dangerous Detective" Crossover Event

TOKYO, May 02 (News On Japan) - The film "Detective Conan: The $1 Million Pentagram" has achieved a miraculous collaboration with "The Return of Dangerous Detective"! This partnership brings together the unmatched deductive genius of Detective Conan and the wildly unconventional investigative antics of the Dangerous Detectives.

The newly released collaboration video proclaims "This spring, the detectives are on a rampage!" Featuring scenes from both "Detective Conan: The $1 Million Pentagram" and "The Return of Dangerous Detective," the video showcases a series of flashy, high-impact scenes filled with gun and motorcycle action, culminating in a dynamic and thrilling presentation. The finale includes an exciting exchange between Tak and Yuji saying "There is always only one truth!" and Conan, voiced by Minami Takayama, declaring "It's showtime!" Be sure to check out this electrifying crossover.

"The Return of Dangerous Detective" is set for release on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Source: 東映映画チャンネル

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Haruna Hori Returns to Big Screen in "Sumiko 22"

After a five-year hiatus, Haruna Hori stars in the movie "Sumiko 22," a drama that humorously portrays the internal conflicts of a woman in her twenties, based on director Sawako Fukuoka's own experiences.

Idol Group 'UMATENA' Debuts at Racetrack

A new idol group named 'UMATENA' has been formed, marking the first of its kind at a local racetrack in Tosu, Saga Prefecture.

Anime to Watch on Netflix May 2024

May is right around the corner, and so are T・P BON, Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, and My Oni Girl! Premiering on Netflix this month. (Netflix Anime)

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo's New Chinatown

In Tokyo, the Chinese population has been on the rise, with Adachi Ward seeing more than double the number from ten years ago.

Mizuhara Launders Cash at Casinos

In the case where Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was prosecuted for making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani's account, it has been revealed that the mastermind behind the illegal gambling had converted the received money into cash at casinos.

Suspected Chromium-Contaminated Cat Found Dead

The carcass of a cat was found near a plating factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on March 30th.

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         