"Detective Conan" and "Dangerous Detective" Crossover Event

TOKYO, May 02 (News On Japan) - The film "Detective Conan: The $1 Million Pentagram" has achieved a miraculous collaboration with "The Return of Dangerous Detective"! This partnership brings together the unmatched deductive genius of Detective Conan and the wildly unconventional investigative antics of the Dangerous Detectives.

The newly released collaboration video proclaims "This spring, the detectives are on a rampage!" Featuring scenes from both "Detective Conan: The $1 Million Pentagram" and "The Return of Dangerous Detective," the video showcases a series of flashy, high-impact scenes filled with gun and motorcycle action, culminating in a dynamic and thrilling presentation. The finale includes an exciting exchange between Tak and Yuji saying "There is always only one truth!" and Conan, voiced by Minami Takayama, declaring "It's showtime!" Be sure to check out this electrifying crossover.

"The Return of Dangerous Detective" is set for release on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Source: 東映映画チャンネル