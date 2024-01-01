Virtual Space Simulator Cuts Labor by 20%

TOKYO, May 02 (News On Japan) - The renovation of a bridge on the Tomei Expressway, which has been in use for over fifty years, has successfully utilized virtual space simulation to reduce both the number of workers and working hours.

NEXCO Central Japan has been conducting strength enhancement works since 2021 on the approximately 500-meter long Tomei Tamagawa Bridge, which connects Tokyo and Kanagawa.

The newly introduced simulator is designed to consider even the muscle fatigue of workers, enabling efficient construction planning amidst a labor shortage.

Utilizing this simulator in a virtual environment revealed 'gap times' when workers were on standby during specialized work processes.

By reorganizing the construction plan to fill these gaps, they successfully reduced the number of workers and labor hours by about 20% from the original plan.

The construction is scheduled to be completed by November.

Source: ANN