ONE PIECE Episode 1103: Bonnie's Quest to Save Her Father

TOKYO, May 02 (News On Japan) - Scheduled to air on May 5th, the 1103rd episode of "ONE PIECE" titled "Bring Back My Father! Bonnie's Fleeting Wish!" delves into a deeply emotional arc.

Caught in a relentless pursuit, scientist Vegapunk remains silent about his reasons for modifying his daughter's powers, despite Bonnie's desperate efforts to understand. The episode captures the heart-wrenching determination of a daughter resolved to reconnect with her father. The unfolding drama hints at pivotal revelations that could open new doors in the narrative, as Bonnie vows, "I will become the Pirate King," adding a layer of determination to her quest. Tune in to witness how Bonnie's wishes lead her on a path that could change her destiny.

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel

