"RoOT / ルート" Episode 6: Unraveling the City's Darkest Secrets

May 03 (News On Japan) - Detectives Reina and the rookie Sato find themselves investigating a taxi driver named Kodogawa due to an unexpected turn of events. What was supposed to be a simple conduct investigation leads them to a "high school girl's disappearance"...

During a talent audition hosted by the agency Mystery Kiss, Reina and Kanon make it to the final selection. Successfully sneaking into the dressing room, Reina probes a girl claiming to be Yuki Miya, but her questions are subtly dodged. Sensing Reina's movements, Yamamoto alerts Yano. Consequently, Reina finds herself chased by Yano's men. Although she manages to escape the audition venue, she ends up cornered in a deserted building. Meanwhile, Yano is meeting with the boss, Kuroda, who suspects that Yano might be the mastermind behind the Miya kidnapping. Despite Yano's light-hearted demeanor, Kuroda's suspicions linger.

Source: テレ東公式 ドラマチャンネル

ONE PIECE Episode 1103: Bonnie's Quest to Save Her Father

Scheduled to air on May 5th, the 1103rd episode of "ONE PIECE" titled "Bring Back My Father! Bonnie's Fleeting Wish!" delves into a deeply emotional arc.

"Detective Conan" and "Dangerous Detective" Crossover Event

The film "Detective Conan: The $1 Million Pentagram" has achieved a miraculous collaboration with "The Return of Dangerous Detective"! This partnership brings together the unmatched deductive genius of Detective Conan and the wildly unconventional investigative antics of the Dangerous Detectives.

Nagano's Shiga Kogen Ski Resort Alive with 80cm Snow

Nagano Prefecture's Shiga Kogen is bustling with spring skiers, with significant snow remaining at the Yokoteyama-Shibutoge Ski Resort in Yamanouchi Town.

Tsukiji Redevelopment Includes 50,000 Seat Stadium

A consortium led by Mitsui Fudosan, selected to redevelop the former Tsukiji Market site, revealed at a press conference held in Tokyo on May 1st, plans to invest 900 billion yen in creating a multi-purpose stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 people.

Noto Peninsula Opens Bypass on Uplifted Coastline

A new bypass road has opened on the coast uplifted by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture's Wajima City.

Sake Makers Run Out of Bottles

As demand for sake rebounds both domestically and internationally, a major shortage of sake bottles has prompted a leading food wholesaler to begin selling the beverage in cans instead of bottles.

Tokyo's New Chinatown

In Tokyo, the Chinese population has been on the rise, with Adachi Ward seeing more than double the number from ten years ago.

