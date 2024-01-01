"RoOT / ルート" Episode 6: Unraveling the City's Darkest Secrets

May 03 (News On Japan) - Detectives Reina and the rookie Sato find themselves investigating a taxi driver named Kodogawa due to an unexpected turn of events. What was supposed to be a simple conduct investigation leads them to a "high school girl's disappearance"...

During a talent audition hosted by the agency Mystery Kiss, Reina and Kanon make it to the final selection. Successfully sneaking into the dressing room, Reina probes a girl claiming to be Yuki Miya, but her questions are subtly dodged. Sensing Reina's movements, Yamamoto alerts Yano. Consequently, Reina finds herself chased by Yano's men. Although she manages to escape the audition venue, she ends up cornered in a deserted building. Meanwhile, Yano is meeting with the boss, Kuroda, who suspects that Yano might be the mastermind behind the Miya kidnapping. Despite Yano's light-hearted demeanor, Kuroda's suspicions linger.

