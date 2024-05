May 03 (News On Japan) - The fifth episode of the April season drama "Re: Revenge - The End of Desire," starring Eiji Akaso and co-starring Ryo Nishikido, will air on May 9th at 10 PM.

Set against the backdrop of a massive hospital, the series dives into a fierce power struggle that triggers various incidents. The characters' ambitions and desires for revenge intertwine, exposing the raw desires hidden within humans in this revenge suspense drama.

Source: フジテレビ公式