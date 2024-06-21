Entertainment | May 03

Episode 16 of "The Misfit of Demon King Academy II": Trials of Magic and Courage

May 03 (News On Japan) - The TV anime "The Misfit of Demon King Academy II" Episode 16 continues the captivating saga of Anos Voldigoad, the reincarnated Demon King who returns to a world that has forgotten his legacy.

In this episode, Emilia and the students from the Hero Academy face the dragon-subduing magic "De Jelias." However, their lack of coordination with Laos and his group leads to failure. During this, Emilia glimpses their sense of powerlessness...

Meanwhile, Ray, summoned as a hero, is granted an audience with King Liscius of Gairadite. The king, bedridden with illness, asks Ray to save his royal family. However, the person Ray meets at the designated location brings an unexpected twist!

In this second installment of the series, Anos confronts new challenges and rivals while attending the Demon King Academy, an institution dedicated to finding his rightful successor.

The story deepens as Anos engages with not only demons but also other races as tensions rise and the intricate politics of a multi-racial world unfold. His overpowering might and unshakable confidence are put to the test against gods and humans who see his power as a threat to their own standings.

Anos remains committed to achieving a peaceful coexistence among the varied realms, but his path is fraught with obstacles. The series introduces a new array of characters, including a heroic figure from the past whose legacy contrasts starkly with Anos's ideologies. Meanwhile, students from the Hero Academy, who are typically trained to fight demons, begin to question their long-standing beliefs about who their true enemies are.

Source: アニプレックス チャンネル

