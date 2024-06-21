"My Hero Academia" Returns

May 03 (News On Japan) - "My Hero Academia" Season 7 kicks off on May 4, airing every Saturday evening at 5:30 PM. The first episode of the new season, Episode 139 titled 'At the Brink - An Incredible Guy,' will be broadcast across a network of 29 stations including Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV.

"My Hero Academia" is a dynamic and inspiring anime series set in a world where nearly everyone possesses superpowers known as "Quirks." The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a kind-hearted and diligent boy who, despite being born without a Quirk, dreams of becoming a great hero. His life changes dramatically when he meets All Might, the world’s greatest hero, who shares his Quirk with Izuku after recognizing his potential and determination, and chooses him as his successor.

Enrolled at U.A. High School, an elite institution for training the next generation of superheroes, Izuku joins his talented classmates in the Hero Course. Under the mentorship of All Might and other veteran heroes, they learn to harness their abilities and face various challenges, including the threat from the League of Villains, who seek to disrupt society and overthrow the current hero-based societal structure.

As the students grow in skill, they must navigate the complexities of heroism, public expectations, and personal challenges. Izuku, known by his hero name "Deku," continually proves his mettle in school and in real-world situations, building a reputation and forming alliances with fellow heroes-in-training.

"My Hero Academia" is celebrated for its rich character development, intricate plot, and its exploration of the nature of heroism, courage, and friendship. As Izuku and his friends evolve, so too does the scale of their battles, escalating to encounters that test not only their physical limits but their moral values as well.

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル