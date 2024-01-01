TV Anime 'Hibike! Euphonium 3' Episode 5 'Twilight for Two' Preview

May 04 (News On Japan) - The TV anime "Hibike! Euphonium 3" will air its fifth episode, "Twilight for Two," on NHK E-Tele on May 5th at 5 PM.

With the Sun Festival successfully concluded, practice is ramping up for the August competition. To achieve the club's goal of winning a gold medal at the national competition, Kumiko and the others decide to change the audition format. The club members, eager to seize their chance, have various motivations, including their first and last competitions. However, Mayu seems to have an unsettled expression on her face...

"Hibike! Euphonium 3" (Sound! Euphonium 3) is the third season of the acclaimed anime series that follows the journey of a high school concert band in Uji, Kyoto, as they strive for musical excellence. The story centers on Kumiko Oumae, a talented euphonium player, and her fellow band members as they face new challenges and opportunities.

As the new school year begins, Kumiko and her friends prepare for another season of intense practice and competition. With a renewed focus on achieving their goal of winning gold at the national band competition, the club faces the pressures of auditions, personal growth, and the complex dynamics of relationships within the band.

In this season, the characters confront their individual aspirations and fears, while the band's camaraderie and dedication are tested. New characters are introduced, and old bonds are rekindled, as the story explores themes of ambition, friendship, and the bittersweet nature of youth.

Source: KyoaniChannel