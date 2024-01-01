Sports

Japan Clinches U23 Asian Cup Title, Ends Four-Tournament Drought

Doha, May 04 (News On Japan) - The U23 Japan National Soccer Team, having secured a spot in the Paris Olympics, defeated Uzbekistan in the final to claim the U23 Asian Cup title.

In the U23 Asian Cup final, the match remained scoreless until the latter part of the second half's additional time. Through brilliant passing, Yamada scored with his favored left foot, earning the first goal for Japan.

However, Japan later conceded a penalty kick to Uzbekistan, creating a tense moment. Goalkeeper Kokubo made a spectacular save, preserving the lead.

Japan defended their single goal, achieving a momentum-building victory as they head towards the Olympics.

Source: ANN

