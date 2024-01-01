Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai Episode 6 Preview: Tanabata Invitation

May 06 (News On Japan) - The TV anime Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai has revealed a web preview for its sixth episode titled "Tanabata Invitation". This popular anime series, broadcast on NHK, continues to engage fans with its intriguing storyline and captivating animation.

The sixth episode, set to air on May 11, focuses on a special Tanabata-themed invitation​ (Dexerto)​.

The web preview for episode six showcases the key elements and characters that fans have come to love. The series, known for its compelling plot, has built a strong following with its unique take on traditional themes. For more information about the show and its upcoming episodes, fans can visit the official website​ (Anime Corner)​.

The TV broadcast of episode six is scheduled for May 11 at 11:45 p.m. on NHK General. The show’s popularity and the anticipation for this special episode have been evident, with fans eagerly awaiting the Tanabata celebration and the unfolding storyline.

Source: Anime Official YATAGARASU