Entertainment

TV Anime "Delicious in Dungeon" Preview | Episode 19

May 07 (News On Japan) - The anime series of "Delicious in Dungeon" continues, set in a fantasy world where adventurers delve into treacherous dungeons filled with monsters and traps.

In Episode 19 'Yamanba/Yumema,' Raios and his party are ambushed during a meal. The assailant turns out to be a girl who was accompanying Shuro's party as a retainer. Holding Marsil hostage, she demands the release of the spell cast on her. When asked what magic has been cast on Marsil, the girl unties her hood, revealing her true identity.

"Delicious in Dungeon" (ダンジョン飯) follows the protagonist, an ambitious young chef named Raios, who embarks on culinary adventures within these perilous dungeons. Raios discovers that the key to success lies not only in battling monsters but also in preparing delicious meals using ingredients found in the dungeons.

Throughout the series, Raios forms a diverse party of companions, each with their own unique abilities and backgrounds. Together, they navigate through various dungeons, encountering dangerous creatures and formidable foes while seeking out rare ingredients to create extraordinary dishes.

As Raios and his party face numerous challenges, including fierce battles and unexpected obstacles, they learn the importance of teamwork, friendship, and perseverance. Along the way, they encounter rival chefs, mysterious dungeons, and uncover the secrets of the culinary world.

Wikipedia: Delicious in Dungeon

Source: KADOKAWAanime

MORE Entertainment NEWS

One Piece Episode 1104 Preview: Seraphim's Full Assault

One Piece fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode 1104, which promises high-stakes action and intense drama. The episode preview, titled "Desperate Times! Full Assault by the Seraphim!" has fans on the edge of their seats.

Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai Episode 6 Preview: Tanabata Invitation

The TV anime Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai has revealed a web preview for its sixth episode titled "Tanabata Invitation". This popular anime series, broadcast on NHK, continues to engage fans with its intriguing storyline and captivating animation.

Mushoku Tensei II: Episode 17 'Big Brother's Feelings'

The preview for the upcoming episode of the TV anime "Mushoku Tensei II: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu" has been released.

POPULAR NEWS

Police Intervene as Backlash Over Horse Abuse Continues

The Ageuma Shinji (Horse jumping festival) still faces condemnation from animal rights activists, despite the removal of earthen walls to improve safety.

Kamakura on Foot Helps Solve Curse of Over-tourism

In the ancient city of Kamakura, an experimental initiative promoting walking to address over-tourism issues and potentially unveil new charms took place. Local residents express hopes that this experiment will not only alleviate congestion but also lead to the discovery of fresh attractions.

The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

School Absence in Japan Climbs to Nearly 300,000; One Girl's Story

School absenteeism among Japanese elementary and middle school students has surged to approximately 300,000, with many students struggling to return after long holidays like Golden Week. In this context, a sixth-grade girl who overcame school absence shared her story.

Carp Streamers Adorn Tokyo Tower on Children's Day

Despite the unseasonable heat, many visitors crowded in to view a total of 333 carp streamers, both large and small, displayed today, on Children's Day, in front of Tokyo Tower.

FOLLOW US
         