May 07 (News On Japan) - The anime series of "Delicious in Dungeon" continues, set in a fantasy world where adventurers delve into treacherous dungeons filled with monsters and traps.

In Episode 19 'Yamanba/Yumema,' Raios and his party are ambushed during a meal. The assailant turns out to be a girl who was accompanying Shuro's party as a retainer. Holding Marsil hostage, she demands the release of the spell cast on her. When asked what magic has been cast on Marsil, the girl unties her hood, revealing her true identity.

"Delicious in Dungeon" (ダンジョン飯) follows the protagonist, an ambitious young chef named Raios, who embarks on culinary adventures within these perilous dungeons. Raios discovers that the key to success lies not only in battling monsters but also in preparing delicious meals using ingredients found in the dungeons.

Throughout the series, Raios forms a diverse party of companions, each with their own unique abilities and backgrounds. Together, they navigate through various dungeons, encountering dangerous creatures and formidable foes while seeking out rare ingredients to create extraordinary dishes.

As Raios and his party face numerous challenges, including fierce battles and unexpected obstacles, they learn the importance of teamwork, friendship, and perseverance. Along the way, they encounter rival chefs, mysterious dungeons, and uncover the secrets of the culinary world.

