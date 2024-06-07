Entertainment

'Ikoku Nikki (Chronicle of a Foreign Land)' Set for Release

May 07 (News On Japan) - Adapted from the manga 'Ikoku Nikki' by Tomoko Yamashita, which was selected as a recommended work by the Agency for Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival Manga Division and has won various awards, this heartfelt story is set to hit the big screen on June 7, 2024 (Friday).

Synopsis: One day, a girl named Asa suddenly loses both her parents. At their funeral, relatives discuss who will take care of Asa, but no decision is reached. In the midst of this, Makio, a shy novelist who disliked Asa's mother, declares that he will take care of Asa, and their shared life begins.

Source: 映画ナタリー

