TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 6

May 08 (News On Japan) - Three band members practice relentlessly to improve their skills. Desperate to defeat Diamond Dust, Nina searches for ways to boost their fan base but struggles to find a good method. In the midst of this, Tomo and Rupa, who had attended their recent live performance, approach Nina.

The protagonist, a second-year high school student, drops out and heads to Tokyo alone to pursue university.

A girl, betrayed by her friends, feels lost.

Another girl, abandoned by her parents, survives in the big city by working part-time.

This world always betrays us.

Nothing goes our way.

But we want to love something.

We believe there's a place for us somewhere.

So, we sing.

Source: GIRLS BAND CRY Channel