Entertainment

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 6

May 08 (News On Japan) - Three band members practice relentlessly to improve their skills. Desperate to defeat Diamond Dust, Nina searches for ways to boost their fan base but struggles to find a good method. In the midst of this, Tomo and Rupa, who had attended their recent live performance, approach Nina.

The protagonist, a second-year high school student, drops out and heads to Tokyo alone to pursue university.

A girl, betrayed by her friends, feels lost.

Another girl, abandoned by her parents, survives in the big city by working part-time.

This world always betrays us.

Nothing goes our way.

But we want to love something.

We believe there's a place for us somewhere.

So, we sing.

Source: GIRLS BAND CRY Channel

MORE Entertainment NEWS

TV Anime "Delicious in Dungeon" Preview | Episode 19

The anime series of "Delicious in Dungeon" continues, set in a fantasy world where adventurers delve into treacherous dungeons filled with monsters and traps.

'Ikoku Nikki (Chronicle of a Foreign Land)' Set for Release

Adapted from the manga 'Ikoku Nikki' by Tomoko Yamashita, which was selected as a recommended work by the Agency for Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival Manga Division and has won various awards, this heartfelt story is set to hit the big screen on June 7, 2024 (Friday).

One Piece Episode 1104 Preview: Seraphim's Full Assault

One Piece fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode 1104, which promises high-stakes action and intense drama. The episode preview, titled "Desperate Times! Full Assault by the Seraphim!" has fans on the edge of their seats.

POPULAR NEWS

Hidden Trash as Kyoto Gripped by Overtourism

During the Golden Week holiday, Kyoto faced heavy crowds as foreign tourists, buoyed by a weak yen, combined with domestic travelers, leading to overcrowding. At popular spots, trash was scattered, highlighting the major issue of overtourism.

U.S. Eases Cannabis Regulations While Japan Imposes Strict Penalties

The United States is moving towards easing cannabis regulations, while Japan maintains strict controls. How should Japan approach cannabis in the future?

DisneySea's 'Fantasy Springs' Unveiled for First Time

Tokyo DisneySea's largest development since its opening, the new "Fantasy Springs" area, was unveiled to the press ahead of its opening next month.

Japan's Space Development Accelerates

To keep pace with the intense international competition in space development, the Japanese government has launched the necessary Space Strategy Fund to accelerate Japan's space exploration activities.

Sixth Arrest in Couple's Murder: Real Estate Businessman Detained

In the case of a couple's burned bodies found in eastern Japan, Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old man, a real estate company executive and acquaintance of the couple.

FOLLOW US
         