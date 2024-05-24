May 08 (News On Japan) - After decades of thrilling audiences, the iconic duo of Taka and Yuji, known as the 'Dangerous Detectives', are making their highly anticipated comeback. Spanning three eras—Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa—this latest installment sees the detectives stepping out of retirement to tackle a new challenge.

In a surprising twist, the request for their services comes from a client none other than one of their daughters. However, it remains a mystery which daughter it is, adding a personal layer to their latest case. The series, renowned for blending intense action with heartfelt moments, continues to explore the strong, dynamic relationship between the two main characters as they navigate the complexities of this new mystery. Set against the backdrop of contemporary Japan, the film promises to deliver all the hallmarks of the beloved series: suspense, drama, and a touch of humor. "Return of the 'Dangerous Detectives'" is scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2024, bringing the strongest buddy movie back to the big screen.

Source: 東映映画チャンネル