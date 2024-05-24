Entertainment

Return of the 'Dangerous Detectives'

May 08 (News On Japan) - After decades of thrilling audiences, the iconic duo of Taka and Yuji, known as the 'Dangerous Detectives', are making their highly anticipated comeback. Spanning three eras—Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa—this latest installment sees the detectives stepping out of retirement to tackle a new challenge.

In a surprising twist, the request for their services comes from a client none other than one of their daughters. However, it remains a mystery which daughter it is, adding a personal layer to their latest case. The series, renowned for blending intense action with heartfelt moments, continues to explore the strong, dynamic relationship between the two main characters as they navigate the complexities of this new mystery. Set against the backdrop of contemporary Japan, the film promises to deliver all the hallmarks of the beloved series: suspense, drama, and a touch of humor. "Return of the 'Dangerous Detectives'" is scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2024, bringing the strongest buddy movie back to the big screen.

Source: 東映映画チャンネル

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 6

Three band members practice relentlessly to improve their skills. Desperate to defeat Diamond Dust, Nina searches for ways to boost their fan base but struggles to find a good method. In the midst of this, Tomo and Rupa, who had attended their recent live performance, approach Nina.

TV Anime "Delicious in Dungeon" Preview | Episode 19

The anime series of "Delicious in Dungeon" continues, set in a fantasy world where adventurers delve into treacherous dungeons filled with monsters and traps.

'Ikoku Nikki (Chronicle of a Foreign Land)' Set for Release

Adapted from the manga 'Ikoku Nikki' by Tomoko Yamashita, which was selected as a recommended work by the Agency for Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival Manga Division and has won various awards, this heartfelt story is set to hit the big screen on June 7, 2024 (Friday).

New Nintenso Switch in Pipeline

Nintendo revealed on May 7 that it plans to announce a new gaming console, the successor to the Nintendo Switch, within this fiscal year.

Viral Video Reveals Pickpocket in Action at Crowded Tokyo Market

At the bustling Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, which attracts tourists from around the world daily, a Brazilian tourist captured an unexpected moment in a video he was livestreaming.

U.S. Eases Cannabis Regulations While Japan Imposes Strict Penalties

The United States is moving towards easing cannabis regulations, while Japan maintains strict controls. How should Japan approach cannabis in the future?

DisneySea's 'Fantasy Springs' Unveiled for First Time

Tokyo DisneySea's largest development since its opening, the new "Fantasy Springs" area, was unveiled to the press ahead of its opening next month.

Japan's Space Development Accelerates

To keep pace with the intense international competition in space development, the Japanese government has launched the necessary Space Strategy Fund to accelerate Japan's space exploration activities.

