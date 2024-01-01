Viral Video Reveals Pickpocket in Action at Crowded Tokyo Market

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - At the bustling Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, which attracts tourists from around the world daily, a Brazilian tourist captured an unexpected moment in a video he was livestreaming.

While visiting Tsukiji's Outer Market and filming a street food video, the Brazilian tourist was reporting on a local specialty, the mentaiko mochi croquette. Unbeknownst to him, the footage also captured what appeared to be a pickpocketing act. In the video, a person wearing a black hat seems to be just switching a jacket over their arm while walking right behind a woman. However, when the footage is slowed down, you can briefly see a hand reaching into the woman's backpack and apparently taking out what looks like a wallet.

Just before leaving, the suspect looked towards the camera. About 30 seconds earlier, this suspicious individual had been walking down the path and suddenly changed direction. The next time he was caught on camera, he was closely following a woman with a backpack.

The Brazilian tourist said he only realized what had happened when he received a message in Portuguese saying, "The man in the black hat is pickpocketing." This video has since gone viral on social media, amassing nearly 16 million views.

Source: TBS