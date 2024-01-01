Entertainment

'MIMI': A Journey into Memory and Illusion

May 09 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming film 'MIMI', a young man shares fond memories of Mimi, a cat he claims to have owned during his childhood, with a clinical psychologist. However, it turns out that Mimi is a figment of the young man's imagination.

Amid this elusive dialogue, the young man begins to discuss a certain Ryo Tachibana, who he implicates in an unspecified crime...

This narrative unfolds in the fifth season of Mirror Liar Films, set to premiere in theaters on May 31, creating a complex tapestry of memory and deception. The story dives into the depths of the protagonist's mind, revealing the blurred lines between reality and fabrication.

Source: MIRRORLIAR FILMS PROJECT

