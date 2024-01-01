'My Hero Academia' Season 7, Episode 140

May 10 (News On Japan) - The seventh season of 'My Hero Academia' continues with a compelling new episode titled "Phantoms," set to air this Saturday, May 11.

"My Hero Academia" is a popular Japanese anime and manga series created by Kōhei Horikoshi. The story is set in a world where nearly every human on Earth possesses some form of superhuman ability, known as a "Quirk." The series follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who was born without a Quirk but still dreams of becoming a great hero.

Midoriya admires the world's greatest hero, All Might, who shares his secret with Midoriya: his Quirk can be inherited. Through his sheer determination and a stroke of luck, Midoriya becomes All Might's successor and gains the Quirk "One For All," which allows him to access a stockpile of immense power.

The series primarily focuses on Midoriya's education at U.A. High School, a prestigious academy for aspiring heroes. Alongside his classmates, each boasting unique abilities, Midoriya trains to master his powers and face various challenges including villains, rival schools, and internal class dynamics.

This season dives deeper into the complexities of its characters, revealing unseen challenges that test their heroism. This week's episode, the 140th of the series, promises to explore themes of legacy and remembrance, weaving a narrative that resonates with fans and newcomers alike.

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル