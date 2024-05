TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - "Ariyoshi's Wall" follows a unique concept where upcoming comedians challenge themselves, promising a new era in comedy with 100% pure entertainment.

The show airs every Wednesday, featuring Hiroiki Ariyoshi as "the wall." This week includes fresh segments like the "Wall Yankee Top Four Battle" and the "Breakout Artist Championship." Tune in to witness the next generation of comedians make their mark in an entirely original format.

Source: 有吉の壁【公式】壁チャンネル