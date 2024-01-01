"My Hero Academia" Episode 141: "The Villain" Preview

May 12 (News On Japan) - As the final battle approaches, All Might inspires his friends in the upcoming episode of "My Hero Academia."

Set in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers known as "Quirks," the story follows Izuku Midoriya, a kind-hearted and ambitious boy born without Quirks in a society that values them highly. Despite this, Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero.

His life changes when he meets his idol and the world's greatest hero, All Might, who shares his Quirk with Midoriya after recognizing his potential and determination. Midoriya then gains the opportunity to attend U.A. High School, a prestigious academy known for its excellent hero training program.

The series explores Midoriya's journey through the challenges of the rigorous training at U.A., his interactions and competitions with his diverse classmates, and his confrontations with the dark forces that threaten society. Alongside him are his classmates, each with unique abilities and aspirations: the fiery and determined Katsuki Bakugo, the talented and strategic Shoto Todoroki, and the kind and insightful Ochaco Uraraka, among others.

"My Hero Academia" is broadcasting on May 18th, Saturday evening at 5:30 PM.

Source: 【ytv animation】読売テレビ アニメ公式