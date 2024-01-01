Entertainment

ONE PIECE episode 1105 "A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy"

May 12 (News On Japan) - The latest episode of ONE PIECE delves deep into the intricacies of espionage and betrayal among the tumultuous world of pirates and the World Government. The story unfolds as the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in the New World, seeking the ultimate treasure, ONE PIECE.

The focus shifts to Stussy, who has been revealed as an undercover agent for the World Government, operating within the powerful underworld. Her mission: to gather crucial information on the dealings and movements of notorious pirates and underworld leaders that could potentially destabilize the world's balance of power.

As the Straw Hats dock on a seemingly peaceful island, they are unwittingly drawn into a complex plot woven by Stussy. She masterfully manipulates both allies and enemies to secure a vital piece of intelligence that could shift the power dynamics in the New World.

However, Stussy's loyalties are tested when she develops an unexpected bond with some members of the Straw Hat crew. Torn between her duties as a spy and her growing respect and affection for the pirates, Stussy faces a moral dilemma. Her decision leads to a pivotal act of treason: choosing to protect the Straw Hats at a critical moment, thereby risking her own life and position.

The episode climaxes with an intense confrontation, where truths are unveiled, and Stussy’s fate hangs in the balance. Her actions not only redefine her own future but also have unforeseen impacts on the larger narrative, promising to bring significant repercussions for everyone involved.

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel

POPULAR NEWS

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Solar Flares Ignite Rare Aurora Sightings Across Hokkaido

Solar flares have been occurring in succession, resulting in aurora sightings around the world, including current footage from the Nayoro City Astronomical Observatory in Hokkaido.

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

ONE PIECE episode 1105 "A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy"

The latest episode of ONE PIECE delves deep into the intricacies of espionage and betrayal among the tumultuous world of pirates and the World Government. The story unfolds as the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in the New World, seeking the ultimate treasure, ONE PIECE.

Shiori Ito's Directorial Debut "Black Box Diaries" Set for US Release

Journalist Shiori Ito, who publicly disclosed her own experience of sexual assault, has directed her first documentary film, which is set to be released in theaters across the United States in October, according to local media.

Code Geass: Resurrection of Rose - A New Chapter Begins

A new anime in the Code Geass series unfolds with new protagonists, Rose and Ash, two brothers whose tale of "reclamation" promises to pioneer a new era.

"My Hero Academia" Episode 141: "The Villain" Preview

As the final battle approaches, All Might inspires his friends in the upcoming episode of "My Hero Academia."

"Mushoku Tensei II" Episode 18 Preview: "Turning Point 3"

In this heartwarming chapter of "Mushoku Tensei II", Rudeus Greyrat is experiencing a high point in his life, filled with happiness and contentment. School has become a place of joy where he has succeeded in forming meaningful friendships and strengthening the bond with his sisters, while his romantic relationship with Sylphy flourishes.

"Sound! Euphonium 3" Episode 6: "Fluctuating Dissonance"

As the club members diligently practice, Mayu, who has recently transferred schools, struggles with feelings of guilt about participating in the audition and performing on the competition stage.

'Ariyoshi's Wall': New Challenges with Breakout Artists

"Ariyoshi's Wall" follows a unique concept where upcoming comedians challenge themselves, promising a new era in comedy with 100% pure entertainment.

'My Hero Academia' Season 7, Episode 140

The seventh season of 'My Hero Academia' continues with a compelling new episode titled "Phantoms," set to air this Saturday, May 11.