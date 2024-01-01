62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

HOKKAIDO, May 13 (News On Japan) - A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

The tournament was dominated by "Mako Deluxe Yama" from Tokyo, who used her formidable physique to clinch her fourth championship title.

Champion Mako Deluxe Yama commented, "There are times I feel weak and wonder if I'm not good enough, so today I told myself it was my day and went into the bout with all my strength."

This event not only showcased the prowess of women in the traditionally male-dominated sport of sumo but also highlighted the growing popularity and acceptance of female sumo wrestlers on a national scale.

