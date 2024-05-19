Entertainment

Episode 7 of TV anime 'Reincarnated Aristocrat'

May 14 (News On Japan) - The TV anime 'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World' will air its seventh episode titled "Inheritance" on May 19, 2024, where the protagonist, Arus Robent, finds himself reincarnated in another world as the son of a minor noble with a small territory.

Arus lacks exceptional intelligence or martial prowess but is born with the unique 'Appraisal Skill' that allows him to discern others' abilities and statuses.

Utilizing this skill, he uncovers hidden talents and transforms his weak territory into the strongest one. The series depicts the heartwarming encounters and growth of the kind-hearted Arus and the unique talents he meets as they strive to unite their world.

Source: isekai channel @バンダイナムコフィルムワークス

POPULAR NEWS

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Episode 7 of TV anime 'Reincarnated Aristocrat'

The TV anime 'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World' will air its seventh episode titled "Inheritance" on May 19, 2024, where the protagonist, Arus Robent, finds himself reincarnated in another world as the son of a minor noble with a small territory.

ONE PIECE Episode 1105 "A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy"

The latest episode of ONE PIECE delves deep into the intricacies of espionage and betrayal among the tumultuous world of pirates and the World Government. The story unfolds as the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in the New World, seeking the ultimate treasure, ONE PIECE.

Shiori Ito's Directorial Debut "Black Box Diaries" Set for US Release

Journalist Shiori Ito, who publicly disclosed her own experience of sexual assault, has directed her first documentary film, which is set to be released in theaters across the United States in October, according to local media.

Code Geass: Resurrection of Rose - A New Chapter Begins

A new anime in the Code Geass series unfolds with new protagonists, Rose and Ash, two brothers whose tale of "reclamation" promises to pioneer a new era.

"My Hero Academia" Episode 141: "The Villain" Preview

As the final battle approaches, All Might inspires his friends in the upcoming episode of "My Hero Academia."

"Mushoku Tensei II" Episode 18 Preview: "Turning Point 3"

In this heartwarming chapter of "Mushoku Tensei II", Rudeus Greyrat is experiencing a high point in his life, filled with happiness and contentment. School has become a place of joy where he has succeeded in forming meaningful friendships and strengthening the bond with his sisters, while his romantic relationship with Sylphy flourishes.

"Sound! Euphonium 3" Episode 6: "Fluctuating Dissonance"

As the club members diligently practice, Mayu, who has recently transferred schools, struggles with feelings of guilt about participating in the audition and performing on the competition stage.

'Ariyoshi's Wall': New Challenges with Breakout Artists

"Ariyoshi's Wall" follows a unique concept where upcoming comedians challenge themselves, promising a new era in comedy with 100% pure entertainment.