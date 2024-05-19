Episode 7 of TV anime 'Reincarnated Aristocrat'

May 14 (News On Japan) - The TV anime 'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World' will air its seventh episode titled "Inheritance" on May 19, 2024, where the protagonist, Arus Robent, finds himself reincarnated in another world as the son of a minor noble with a small territory.

Arus lacks exceptional intelligence or martial prowess but is born with the unique 'Appraisal Skill' that allows him to discern others' abilities and statuses.

Utilizing this skill, he uncovers hidden talents and transforms his weak territory into the strongest one. The series depicts the heartwarming encounters and growth of the kind-hearted Arus and the unique talents he meets as they strive to unite their world.

Source: isekai channel @バンダイナムコフィルムワークス