Cannes, May 14 (News On Japan) - The Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's top three film festivals, is set to open on May 14. Among the highlights is a giant poster featuring a scene from a film by Japanese director Kurosawa Akira.

Reporter: "Here at the Cannes Film Festival venue, prominently displayed is a scene from a work by director Kurosawa Akira."

As preparations for the festival's opening on May 14 continue, a scene from Kurosawa's 1991 film "Rhapsody in August" has been installed as an official poster. The film, which was submitted to the festival in 1991, depicts the interactions between a woman who survived the Nagasaki bombing, her grandchildren, and her American nephew.

The festival describes the film as "a reminder of the importance of unity and harmony."

The Cannes Film Festival will run until May 25, with the Japanese film "My Sunny Maad" by director Okuyama Hiroshi being showcased in the "Un Certain Regard" section, which is just below the main competition category.

