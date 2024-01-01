FUKUOKA, May 14 (News On Japan) - An engaged couple have been arrested for posting unedited explicit videos, some of which they starred in, on social media, earning reportedly almost 100 million yen ($640,000).

Itabashi Naomi, 32, and Kiri Nobutoshi, 29, from Fukuoka City, are suspected of filming and posting approximately 190 unedited explicit videos featuring themselves on social media from 2021 to this year.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the couple, who are engaged, identified themselves as "social media influencers" and posted edited explicit videos on subscription-based social media platforms.

Over the course of about two and a half years, they earned approximately 95 million yen.

Kiri stated, "I filmed the videos, and Naomi posted them," while Itabashi confessed, "I continued posting even though I knew it was a crime."

Source: ANN