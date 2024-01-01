KAGOSHIMA, May 14 (News On Japan) - An active police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police was arrested last night on suspicion of voyeurism for filming women in a restroom. This marks the third arrest of a police officer in Kagoshima Prefecture this year following a series of scandals.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Senior Police Officer Torigoe Yuki, was arrested on charges including unauthorized recording of sexual imagery.

According to police reports, Torigoe allegedly entered a women's restroom in Kagoshima Prefecture in December last year and used his smartphone to secretly film women. Torigoe has admitted to the charges.

Since the beginning of this year, the Kagoshima Prefectural Police have been plagued by scandals, with multiple arrests of active officers for violations of the Local Public Service Act and indecent acts without consent. In the past month and a half alone, three active police officers have been arrested.

Source: TBS