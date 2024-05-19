TOKYO, May 15 (News On Japan) - Musician Yasuhei Otomo has resumed his live performances after a hiatus for kidney tumor removal surgery. On May 11 and 12, Otomo and his rock band "HOUND DOG" held a comeback concert at EX Theater Roppongi in Tokyo.

The concert, which was a rescheduled event originally planned for March, saw fans waiting eagerly for nearly two months. Before the show even began, the excitement in the air was palpable. Upon taking the stage, Otomo declared, "I am just a rock 'n' roller!" and confidently announced his full recovery, saying, "I had some issues, but it’s all good! I’m indestructible!"

On stage, Otomo delivered a powerful performance of the classic song "ff (Fortissimo)" with his signature husky voice, just as vibrant as ever. His lively mic performance further energized the audience, captivating fans with excitement.

Source: ANN