Yasuhei Otomo's Triumphant Comeback Concert After Kidney Tumor Surgery

TOKYO, May 15 (News On Japan) - Musician Yasuhei Otomo has resumed his live performances after a hiatus for kidney tumor removal surgery. On May 11 and 12, Otomo and his rock band "HOUND DOG" held a comeback concert at EX Theater Roppongi in Tokyo.

The concert, which was a rescheduled event originally planned for March, saw fans waiting eagerly for nearly two months. Before the show even began, the excitement in the air was palpable. Upon taking the stage, Otomo declared, "I am just a rock 'n' roller!" and confidently announced his full recovery, saying, "I had some issues, but it’s all good! I’m indestructible!"

On stage, Otomo delivered a powerful performance of the classic song "ff (Fortissimo)" with his signature husky voice, just as vibrant as ever. His lively mic performance further energized the audience, captivating fans with excitement.

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 7 "I'll Name You" Web Preview

With Tomo and Lupa joining, Nina's band has started moving forward as a group of five. Despite a new live show proposal from Momoka, the five members, each with their own unique personalities, struggle to come together easily.

Cannes Film Festival to Open with Kurosawa Akira's Work Displayed on Giant Poster

The Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's top three film festivals, is set to open on May 14. Among the highlights is a giant poster featuring a scene from a film by Japanese director Kurosawa Akira.

Episode 7 of TV anime 'Reincarnated Aristocrat'

The TV anime 'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World' will air its seventh episode titled "Inheritance" on May 19, 2024, where the protagonist, Arus Robent, finds himself reincarnated in another world as the son of a minor noble with a small territory.

ONE PIECE Episode 1105 "A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy"

The latest episode of ONE PIECE delves deep into the intricacies of espionage and betrayal among the tumultuous world of pirates and the World Government. The story unfolds as the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in the New World, seeking the ultimate treasure, ONE PIECE.

Shiori Ito's Directorial Debut "Black Box Diaries" Set for US Release

Journalist Shiori Ito, who publicly disclosed her own experience of sexual assault, has directed her first documentary film, which is set to be released in theaters across the United States in October, according to local media.

Code Geass: Resurrection of Rose - A New Chapter Begins

A new anime in the Code Geass series unfolds with new protagonists, Rose and Ash, two brothers whose tale of "reclamation" promises to pioneer a new era.

"My Hero Academia" Episode 141: "The Villain" Preview

As the final battle approaches, All Might inspires his friends in the upcoming episode of "My Hero Academia."