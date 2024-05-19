May 15 (News On Japan) - With Tomo and Lupa joining, Nina's band has started moving forward as a group of five. Despite a new live show proposal from Momoka, the five members, each with their own unique personalities, struggle to come together easily.

"Girls Band Cry" follows the turbulent journey of a fledgling all-girls band as they navigate the challenges of personal struggles and the competitive music scene. The story centers around Nina, a high school sophomore who drops out to pursue her dream of making it in Tokyo’s music industry. She is joined by her bandmates, each with their own compelling backstories.

Tomo and Lupa, the newest members, bring fresh energy but also add to the complexity of the group's dynamics. Momoka, who proposes a new live show, struggles to unite the band, as each member’s unique personality and past experiences cause friction.

Among them is a girl grappling with betrayal by her friends, and another who, abandoned by her parents, fights to survive in the metropolis through part-time work. Despite the world's constant betrayals and the countless obstacles in their path, they cling to the hope that there is a place where they truly belong.

Source: GIRLS BAND CRY Channel