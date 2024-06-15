May 16 (News On Japan) - 'Shine, Stardust' follows the journey of a young girl named Aoi, who dreams of becoming a renowned astronomer.

Living in a small village surrounded by vast, starry skies, Aoi has always been fascinated by the stars and constellations. Her passion for astronomy is ignited by her late grandfather, who was also a stargazer and left her his old telescope as a keepsake.

One fateful night, Aoi discovers a mysterious star that seems to shine brighter than any other in the sky. Intrigued, she decides to investigate this phenomenon further, leading her on an adventure that takes her far beyond her village. Along the way, she encounters various characters, each with their own connection to the stars and unique stories to tell.

As Aoi delves deeper into the secrets of the mysterious star, she uncovers hidden truths about her grandfather's past and the cosmic forces that bind them. Her journey becomes one of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.

"Shine, Stardust" will be released on June 15, 2024 (Saturday).

Source: 映画ナタリー