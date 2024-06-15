News On Japan
Entertainment

Movie 'Shine, Stardust' Tokyo Release Trailer

May 16 (News On Japan) - 'Shine, Stardust' follows the journey of a young girl named Aoi, who dreams of becoming a renowned astronomer.

Living in a small village surrounded by vast, starry skies, Aoi has always been fascinated by the stars and constellations. Her passion for astronomy is ignited by her late grandfather, who was also a stargazer and left her his old telescope as a keepsake.

One fateful night, Aoi discovers a mysterious star that seems to shine brighter than any other in the sky. Intrigued, she decides to investigate this phenomenon further, leading her on an adventure that takes her far beyond her village. Along the way, she encounters various characters, each with their own connection to the stars and unique stories to tell.

As Aoi delves deeper into the secrets of the mysterious star, she uncovers hidden truths about her grandfather's past and the cosmic forces that bind them. Her journey becomes one of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.

"Shine, Stardust" will be released on June 15, 2024 (Saturday).

Source: 映画ナタリー

POPULAR NEWS

Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

Man Arrested for Pushing Two Men onto Train Tracks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Movie 'Shine, Stardust' Tokyo Release Trailer

'Shine, Stardust' follows the journey of a young girl named Aoi, who dreams of becoming a renowned astronomer.

Preview of Episode 41 of 'Urusei Yatsura': 'A Single Flower of Love and Courage'

'Urusei Yatsura' is a beloved Japanese manga and anime series created by Rumiko Takahashi. The story revolves around the misadventures of Ataru Moroboshi, a high school student known for his extraordinary bad luck and perverted behavior.

Danger Zone! Abunai Deka Special Analysis Video Part 1

In commemoration of the release of "The Return of Abunai Deka," a special analysis video has been created, thoroughly examining the iconic series.

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 7 "I'll Name You" Web Preview

With Tomo and Lupa joining, Nina's band has started moving forward as a group of five. Despite a new live show proposal from Momoka, the five members, each with their own unique personalities, struggle to come together easily.

Yasuhei Otomo's Triumphant Comeback Concert After Kidney Tumor Surgery

Musician Yasuhei Otomo has resumed his live performances after a hiatus for kidney tumor removal surgery. On May 11 and 12, Otomo and his rock band "HOUND DOG" held a comeback concert at EX Theater Roppongi in Tokyo.

Cannes Film Festival to Open with Kurosawa Akira's Work Displayed on Giant Poster

The Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's top three film festivals, is set to open on May 14. Among the highlights is a giant poster featuring a scene from a film by Japanese director Kurosawa Akira.

Episode 7 of TV anime 'Reincarnated Aristocrat'

The TV anime 'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World' will air its seventh episode titled "Inheritance" on May 19, 2024, where the protagonist, Arus Robent, finds himself reincarnated in another world as the son of a minor noble with a small territory.

ONE PIECE Episode 1105 "A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy"

The latest episode of ONE PIECE delves deep into the intricacies of espionage and betrayal among the tumultuous world of pirates and the World Government. The story unfolds as the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in the New World, seeking the ultimate treasure, ONE PIECE.