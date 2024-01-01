OSAKA, May 16 (News On Japan) - An American man has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on charges of robbery and assault after attacking a man on the streets of Nishinari Ward, Osaka, stealing cash.

Dominique Cantrell Cain, an American national, was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of robbery and assault. According to police, Cain is suspected of knocking a man off his bicycle, mounting him, and punching him in the face, stealing approximately 20,000 yen in cash. The victim sustained injuries, including a week-long recovery for his right eye.

Police identified Cain through a passport and other items found near the scene. Cain has denied the allegations, stating, "I didn't do it."

Cain was visiting Japan on a short-term stay. He was previously arrested on the spot and charged for committing an indecent act against a woman on the streets of Nishinari Ward three days after the robbery incident.

Source: YOMIURI