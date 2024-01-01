KYOTO, May 17 (News On Japan) - An explosion in central Kyoto on Thursday morning has left two injured and caused significant disruptions. The scene immediately after the fire was captured on video, with loud sirens blaring and the area filled with thick smoke, reducing visibility to less than 20 meters.

A witness stated, "There was an enormous amount of black smoke, and the entire area was covered in it, almost like a fog."

The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. in a two-story building housing several restaurants in Shijo-Kawaramachi.

A passerby called 119, reporting, "There was an explosion and flames. It looks like two people are injured."

About an hour after the report, aerial views confirmed that the fire was still not under control.

A witness described the scene: "There was a loud boom and the ground shook, causing dust to rise. When I went to check, smoke was coming from the building, and a woman in her 60s or 70s was lying on the ground, bleeding."

An employee of a nearby company said, "I heard a loud bang, and when I looked outside, I saw smoke coming from the building. I knew it was an explosion. The smoke and flames were intense, so I evacuated. This area has many offices and a lot of foot traffic."

The timing of the explosion raised questions among locals.

The employee added, "I thought they usually open in the evening, not during lunch hours."

According to police, the explosion occurred just as a male employee in his 40s arrived at work and flipped the light switch on the wall.

The fire department reported that the male employee suffered burns on his arm, while a female passerby in her 60s was injured by debris that struck her near the temple.

A total of 26 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was largely extinguished shortly after noon.

Source: ANN