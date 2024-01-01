News On Japan
Society

Explosion in Central Kyoto Injures Two

KYOTO, May 17 (News On Japan) - An explosion in central Kyoto on Thursday morning has left two injured and caused significant disruptions. The scene immediately after the fire was captured on video, with loud sirens blaring and the area filled with thick smoke, reducing visibility to less than 20 meters.

A witness stated, "There was an enormous amount of black smoke, and the entire area was covered in it, almost like a fog."

The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. in a two-story building housing several restaurants in Shijo-Kawaramachi.

A passerby called 119, reporting, "There was an explosion and flames. It looks like two people are injured."

About an hour after the report, aerial views confirmed that the fire was still not under control.

A witness described the scene: "There was a loud boom and the ground shook, causing dust to rise. When I went to check, smoke was coming from the building, and a woman in her 60s or 70s was lying on the ground, bleeding."

An employee of a nearby company said, "I heard a loud bang, and when I looked outside, I saw smoke coming from the building. I knew it was an explosion. The smoke and flames were intense, so I evacuated. This area has many offices and a lot of foot traffic."

The timing of the explosion raised questions among locals.

The employee added, "I thought they usually open in the evening, not during lunch hours."

According to police, the explosion occurred just as a male employee in his 40s arrived at work and flipped the light switch on the wall.

The fire department reported that the male employee suffered burns on his arm, while a female passerby in her 60s was injured by debris that struck her near the temple.

A total of 26 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was largely extinguished shortly after noon.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Explosion in Central Kyoto Injures Two

An explosion in central Kyoto on Thursday morning has left two injured and caused significant disruptions. The scene immediately after the fire was captured on video, with loud sirens blaring and the area filled with thick smoke, reducing visibility to less than 20 meters.

Man Dies After Being Thrown into Sea During Birthday Celebration; Two Arrested

Two men have been arrested for throwning a friend off a pier causing him to drown during a birthday party in Yaiz, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Grand Shield Collects 8 Billion Yen Through Illegal Bonds

The president and seven employees of The Grand Shield, previously featured in Japanese media due to financial troubles with dental braces, have been arrested for selling high-yield bonds without registration, promising annual returns of 20%. It is believed that two women among the suspects collected 4.6 billion yen alone.

Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

Man Admits to Pushing Two People onto Train Tracks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

American Man Arrested for Assault and Robbery in Osaka

An American man has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on charges of robbery and assault after attacking a man on the streets of Nishinari Ward, Osaka, stealing cash.

The 'Van Gogh' of Bathhouses: Rare Artist Revitalizes Mt. Fuji Mural

In Osaka, a public bathhouse famous for its painted Mt. Fuji mural underwent a much-anticipated restoration on May 15, the first in seven years.

Man Admits to Pushing Two People onto Train Tracks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

Two Men Arrested over Bondage Robberies

Police in Tochigi Prefecture have arrested two Vietnamese men. They are investigating whether the two men were involved in a series of robberies that have taken place over the past month in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and the nearby prefectures of Nagano, Gunma and Fukushima. (NHK)

Emperor and Family Preserve Agricultural Traditions

Emperor Naruhito participated in rice planting at the Imperial Palace. Along with rice cultivation, Empress Masako is also engaged in sericulture, raising silkworms, with the help of the Emperor and Princess Aiko in a tradition known as the 'Reiwa Style.'

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Policeman Arrested for Filming in Women's Restroom

An active police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police was arrested last night on suspicion of voyeurism for filming women in a restroom. This marks the third arrest of a police officer in Kagoshima Prefecture this year following a series of scandals.

Two Arrested for Posting Naked Videos of Themselves

An engaged couple have been arrested for posting unedited explicit videos, some of which they starred in, on social media, earning reportedly almost 100 million yen ($640,000).