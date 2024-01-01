TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - An event allowing visitors to experience the lifestyle of 2050 has begun in Ariake, Tokyo, including the space elevator concept which enables transportation to space via a cable extending from a satellite to Earth.

This technology is theoretically possible and is expected to become an economical and efficient means of transportation.

In the futuristic living room, visitors can see indoor planters for growing vegetables and lighting that displays favorite images.

Additionally, the event showcases a futuristic convenience store where robots automatically restock beverages and organize inventory in a narrow, low-temperature environment.

The event in Ariake runs until May 21.

Source: ANN