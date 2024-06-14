May 18 (News On Japan) - Kanata Asaya is a high school boy passionate about creating music videos. One day, he is deeply moved by a street performance and becomes determined to make an MV for the song. The singer, Yuu Orishige, is a female teacher who once dreamed of a music career but has since given it up.

As Kanata and Yuu's paths cross, they embark on a journey of creativity, rediscovering the joys and challenges of crafting something meaningful. With a script by Toko Hanada, known for 'Love Live!' and 'A Place Further than the Universe,' and visuals created by the acclaimed 'Hurray!' team, this film captures the authentic struggles and triumphs of young creators.

Produced using the free 3DCG software 'Blender,' the animation features unique and delicate visuals. The songs, composed by Vocaloid producer VIVI and sung by Kei Sugawara, a next-generation artist, add an emotional depth to Yuu's character.

"A Few Moments of Cheer" is a heartwarming story that encourages viewers to look forward and smile, offering a brief yet impactful moment of inspiration and support.

"A Few Moments of Cheer" 『数分間のエールを』 is scheduled for nationwide release in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Source: EMOTION Label Channel